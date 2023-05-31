Some Auckland trains resume after being suspended due to fire

Some Auckland train services have resumed having earlier been suspended due to the South Auckland scrap fire this morning.

A large pile of scrap car parts went up in flames in Favona this morning, with FENZ sending nearly 30 trucks to try and put out the blaze.

South Auckland residents were issued an emergency alert, advising them to close doors and windows to avoid "toxic smoke".

Later in the morning, Onehunga residents were also issued the same alert.

An Auckland Transport train (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Auckland Transport said this morning its control centre had been evacuated as toxic smoke continues to billow over the area.

All trains on the Auckland network were brought to a halt at platforms, and all services have been held until further notice.

Services resumed around 10.30am, although the Onehunga and Eastern lines will remain cancelled until further notice.

Southern line services are running between Britomart and Penrose, while a train shuttle is running between Papakura and Puhinui. There are no trains from Penrose to Puhihui.

Western Line services are also operating between Britomart and Swanson.

Auckland Transport said to expect delays & cancellations while train services return to normal.