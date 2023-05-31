Aerial footage shows crews battling Auckland scrapyard blaze

Aerial footage shows the task facing fire fighters as they battle the South Auckland scrapyard fire.

A toxic smoke warning has been issued to nearby residents after scrap car parts caught fire in Favona.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to the scene at James Fletcher Drive just after midnight.

Footage captured from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust shows smoke still billowing from the fire before midday.

The helicopter was on its way to another job when it took the footage.

Up to 30 fire trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning.

"The smoke plume that’s coming from the pile is significant and is causing concern out in our community," FENZ district manager Brad Mosby said.

Smoke from South Auckland scrap yard fire. (Source: Darren Masters)

South Auckland residents were issued an emergency alert, advising them to close doors and windows to avoid "toxic smoke".

Mosby said a shift in the wind meant smoke from the fire was moving north to include the suburbs of Greenlane, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington and Penrose.

Transport delays

The scrap fire has led to significant issues with Auckland's public transport system.

For a time this morning all trains on the Auckland network were brought to a halt due to smoke affecting Auckland Transport's control centre.

Services resumed around 10.30am, although the Onehunga and Eastern lines remained cancelled until further notice.

Southern line services were running between Britomart and Penrose, while a train shuttle is running between Papakura and Puhinui. There are no trains from Penrose to Puhihui.

Western Line services were also operating between Britomart and Swanson.

Auckland Transport said to expect delays & cancellations while train services return to normal.