New Zealand
1News

Aerial footage shows crews battling Auckland scrapyard blaze

12:47pm

Aerial footage shows the task facing fire fighters as they battle the South Auckland scrapyard fire.

A toxic smoke warning has been issued to nearby residents after scrap car parts caught fire in Favona.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) were called to the scene at James Fletcher Drive just after midnight.

Footage captured from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust shows smoke still billowing from the fire before midday.

The helicopter was on its way to another job when it took the footage.

Up to 30 fire trucks and support vehicles have attended the incident throughout this morning.

"The smoke plume that’s coming from the pile is significant and is causing concern out in our community," FENZ district manager Brad Mosby said.

Smoke from South Auckland scrap yard fire.

Smoke from South Auckland scrap yard fire. (Source: Darren Masters)

South Auckland residents were issued an emergency alert, advising them to close doors and windows to avoid "toxic smoke".

Mosby said a shift in the wind meant smoke from the fire was moving north to include the suburbs of Greenlane, Ellerslie, Mt Wellington and Penrose.

Transport delays

The scrap fire has led to significant issues with Auckland's public transport system.

For a time this morning all trains on the Auckland network were brought to a halt due to smoke affecting Auckland Transport's control centre.

Services resumed around 10.30am, although the Onehunga and Eastern lines remained cancelled until further notice.

Southern line services were running between Britomart and Penrose, while a train shuttle is running between Papakura and Puhinui. There are no trains from Penrose to Puhihui.

Western Line services were also operating between Britomart and Swanson.

Auckland Transport said to expect delays & cancellations while train services return to normal.

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

Toxic smoke warning after South Auckland scrapyard fire

Residents were issued an emergency alert, advising them to close doors and windows.

12:12pm

0:33

Video: Smoke billows from South Auckland scrap fire

Video: Smoke billows from South Auckland scrap fire

People in the area have been asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

9:02am

1:53

Fleeing man runs onto Auckland motorway, gets into person's car

Fleeing man runs onto Auckland motorway, gets into person's car

Mon, May 29

One dead after crash involving mobility scooter in East Auckland

One dead after crash involving mobility scooter in East Auckland

Mon, May 29

0:29

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Auckland Council in talks to move some roads after floods

Mon, May 29

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

Respected Tongan Princess dies in Auckland Hospital

Mon, May 29

0:22

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

Aus boxer bailed after allegedly breaking football ref's jaw

2:04pm

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

Man accused of million dollar elderly scam nabbed at airport

1:53pm

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

Beckenridge case: Stepdad in dire financial state before disappearance

1:38pm

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

Man arrested after reports of gun pointed at person in Dunedin

1:28pm

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:56

Think you're a good speller? Try these National Spelling Bee words

1:15pm

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea's attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
1
2
3
4
5
6