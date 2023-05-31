Health
Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'a little nervous' ahead of honours ceremony

7 mins ago

The man credited with helping New Zealand safely navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, will be formally knighted today.

The former Director General of Health now works for the University of Auckland and has become an ambassador for Southern Cross’ well-being campaign.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Bloomfield said he was “excited” for the ceremony, “if not a little nervous of course, it’s not an everyday event”.

Since stepping down from his role, Bloomfield has been largely out of the public eye - a contrast from his almost daily 1pm press conferences during the pandemic.

He says it’s been a “fantastic break”.

“And this has really been really good after the relentlessness and intensity of the Covid years.”

The soon-to-be knight has been enjoying his new job at the University of Auckland. He’s also doing work in the global health sphere - helping at the World Health Organization.

“I’m really pleased to be in these new roles.”

However, he’s particularly proud of his new portfolio at Southern Cross - where he’s an ambassador for their mental well-being campaign.

He said the effort is important, as the impacts the pandemic had on young people are going to last for some time.

“The issues around particularly child and youth mental wellbeing have been developing and growing for some time.

“What we saw with the pandemic is that it really amplified and accentuated these issues, so we will still see some fallout if it were.

“It’s important that we equip our tamariki with skills.”

