Beyonce pays tribute to Tina Turner at Paris show

9:31am
Beyonce and Tina Turner at the Grammys in 2008.

Beyonce paid another tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris.

The 41-year-old star hailed the late music legend at her show at the Stade de France following her death earlier this week at the age of 83 and told the crowd to "scream so she can feel your love".

In a video captured by a fan, Beyonce said: "If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner 'cause I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner.

"I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance.

"Thank you for your loyalty."

Beyonce described Tina as her "beloved queen" when news of her passing was revealed last week and had previously cited the Private Dancer hitmaker as one of her biggest inspirations.

She wrote on her website: “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.

“We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The Break My Soul performed a tribute to Tina at her Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in 2005 before the two stars performed a duet of Proud Mary at the Grammy Awards three years later.

Tina is set to be laid to rest at a private funeral despite her legions of fans across the globe.

A spokesperson for the icon – dubbed the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll – confirmed to The Sun newspaper: "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family."

Tina was said by her team to have passed away from "natural causes" but further details have not been given.

