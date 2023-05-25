Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died peacefully today at the age of 83, after a long illness, in her home in Switzerland, her spokesperson has said.

The news of the singer's passing was announced today just after 6am (NZ time).

A spokesperson told the UK's Press Association: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

In a post on Turner's Facebook page, her representatives wrote she "enchanted millions".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post read.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

"Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner, born in the US state of Tennessee in 1939, had a remarkable career that spanned six decades and influenced generations of artists.

She rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner, with hits such as Proud Mary and River Deep - Mountain High.

The singer later embarked on a successful solo career, with songs such as What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Best and Simply the Best.

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Turner retired from performing in 2009 and became a Swiss citizen in 2013.