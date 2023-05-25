Entertainment
1News

Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

6:42am
Tina Turner

Tina Turner (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died peacefully today at the age of 83, after a long illness, in her home in Switzerland, her spokesperson has said.

The news of the singer's passing was announced today just after 6am (NZ time).

A spokesperson told the UK's Press Association: "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

In a post on Turner's Facebook page, her representatives wrote she "enchanted millions".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post read.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family.

"Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Turner, born in the US state of Tennessee in 1939, had a remarkable career that spanned six decades and influenced generations of artists.

She rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the duo Ike & Tina Turner, with hits such as Proud Mary and River Deep - Mountain High.

The singer later embarked on a successful solo career, with songs such as What’s Love Got to Do with It, The Best and Simply the Best.

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, sold over 200 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

Turner retired from performing in 2009 and became a Swiss citizen in 2013.

EntertainmentMusic

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kanye West sued for $3.2m by clothing company Gap

Kanye West sued for $3.2m by clothing company Gap

The rapper pulled the plug on his partnership with the high street retailer last September after accusing them of not releasing his clothing line as promised.

9:20pm

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

Lewis Capaldi gifted bizarre-looking statue of himself

The Scottish singer was visiting his old school when he was presented with the unusual bronze statue.

11:44am

One Direction star returning to New Zealand for one-off show

One Direction star returning to New Zealand for one-off show

Tue, May 23

American Idol's Iam Tongi on inspiring 'all my talented Polynesians'

American Idol's Iam Tongi on inspiring 'all my talented Polynesians'

Tue, May 23

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells at auction for over $950k

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells at auction for over $950k

Mon, May 22

0:22

Pacific Island teen wins American Idol with emotional performance

Pacific Island teen wins American Idol with emotional performance

Mon, May 22

Latest

Popular

6:55am

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launches White House bid

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launches White House bid

6:42am

Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

Tina Turner dies aged 83: 'The world loses a music legend'

6:00am

Wairoa mayor battles for 69yo disabled man to return home

3:32

Wairoa mayor battles for 69yo disabled man to return home

5:50am

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug offences

5:40am

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

0:40

Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6