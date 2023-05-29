New Zealand
1News

3 arrested, over $1m in MDMA seized in Christchurch drug bust

33 mins ago
Ecstasy drugs (file picture).

Ecstasy drugs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Three men have been arrested and MDMA valued at more than $1 million has been seized following a police operation in Christchurch last week.

The trio were arrested after multiple searches were carried out in the city last Monday as part of Operation Munich, which aims to disrupt the importation and sale of illicit drugs in the community.

More than 4700 grams of the Class B party drug were seized, Detective Inspector Darrin Thomson said.

The ecstasy has an estimated street value of more than $1 million, and would have supplied up to 38,000 doses.

The three men, aged between 31 and 36, have been charged with importing the drug.

They are due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court in June.

Police are working to identify the source countries which exported the drugs.

"We will be reaching out to our Liaison Officers as we attempt to identify those involved offshore and disrupt future opportunities to import illicit substances targeting our communities," Thomson said

"The National Organised Crime Group is spread nationally and provides significant opportunity and investigation prowess to prevent, disrupt and hold to account those involved in serious and organised crime."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

