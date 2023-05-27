New Zealand
Police confirm death toll from Loafers Lodge fire remains at five

3:31pm
A fire truck at the scene of the blaze on Wednesday, May 17.

Police have confirmed the death toll from the Loafers Lodge fire on May 16 in Wellington, remains at five.

Inspector Dion Bennett, Acting Wellington District Commander said it comes as "a result of the detailed, methodical search.

"Police has already released their names, and is offering support to their families," he said.

"Our scene examination is continuing and is expected to extend into next week.

"Finally, police acknowledge the victims.

"Kei nga mate koutou ra, haere ki te urupa o ratou ma, e moe okioki."

The victims of the fire were Michael Wahrlich, 67, of Wellington who was known to many Wellingtonians as 'Mike the Juggler'; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; Peter Glenn O'Sullivan, 64; Kenneth Barnard, 67; and Liam Hockings, 50.

A man has been charged with two counts of arson following the deadly fire.

A funeral service was held in Newtown yesterday for Wahrlich.

