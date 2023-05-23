Wellington hostel fire: Police confirm identities of 3 victims

Police have this evening officially confirmed the identities of three victims of the Loafers Lodge hostel fire in Wellington.

Those named are Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 64, and Michael Wahrlich, 67.

Police said the formal identification process continues for two further victims.

It comes as tributes were today paid to Wahrlich, also known as Mike the Juggler.

Mike Wahrlich. (Source: Supplied)

Councillor Tamantha Paul said his juggling performances brightened up the day for many who saw him in the central city.

"Every time you would be walking down Lambton Quay or around town - sometimes you'd see him on Courtenay Place - you'd just see this person with the biggest smile on his face," she said.

"He'd sort of catch your eye and he'd kind of engage... and he'd just perform for you, put on a show."

Human rights concerns

The human rights of some of the tenants at Loafers Lodge, which suffered a deadly fire last week, were not being protected according to the Human Rights Commission.

Project manager Vee Blackwood said the right to a decent home is something the Government is obliged to progress over time.

“It would be impossible for the Government to go out and ensure everyone has that, but it must do everything it can over time to ensure our housing system gets better, not worse. That is not happening.

“Too many people are being forced into insecure and inadequate housing, and that is a breach of their human rights,” said Blackwood.

The Commission is now calling for an independent accountability body to be set up to make sure governments protect this fundamental human right.

“The tragic fire at Loafers Lodge highlighted just how many people are harmed by the housing crisis,” said Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“We let our values deteriorate when it comes to housing. We let profit be more important than the human right to a decent home.

“Many have had no option but to live in unsafe and precarious conditions as a result.”

Police have confirmed the deaths of five people following last Tuesday's blaze, with a number still unaccounted for.