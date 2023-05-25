'Kindly man' - Uncle and brother named as Loafers Lodge fire victim

The name of another Loafers Lodge fire victim has been released by police this afternoon.

He was 67-year-old Kenneth Barnard.

In a statement, his family described Barnard as a “funny little kid, a kindly boy who became a kindly man as he grew up”.

An uncle and brother, his family said he was adored by his nieces and nephews.

“His phone calls were always caring, and he was very patient when teased, which some of us did every time the opportunity presented itself.

“Rest in Peace, dear Brother. We will really miss you.”

Barnard is the latest victim of the tragic blaze to be named by police after flames ripped through the Wellington hostel last week, killing 6.

Three of the victims identified in the Loafers Lodge hostel fire, from left: Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64; Melvin Joseph Parun, 68; and Michael Wahrlich, 67. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Those already named include Peter Glenn O’Sullivan, 64, Melvin Joseph Parun, 68, and Michael Wahrlich, 67.

Barnard’s name release comes as tributes to Wellington street identity Mike ‘the Juggler’ Wahrlich roll in.

Councillor Tamantha Paul said Mike's juggling performance had brightened up the day for many who saw him in the central city.

"Every time you would be walking down Lambton Quay or around town - sometimes you'd see him on Courtenay Place - you'd just see this person with the biggest smile on his face.

"He'd sort of catch your eye and he'd kind of engage ... and he'd just perform for you, put on a show."

Wellingtonians have also been seen placing juggling balls on Lambton Quay, where he performed.