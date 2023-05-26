Five arrested following West Auckland gang busts

Five people, including gang members, have been arrested following a series of search warrants in West Auckland yesterday and this morning.

Yesterday, police carried out a search warrant of an address associated with the Headhunters Motorcycle Gang.

During the raid, a gun, ammunition, a restricted weapon and around 30 grams of MDMA with a small amount of methamphetamine were seized.

Following the search, a 44-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 20-year-old is also charged with possession of Class B for supply.

Both are set to appear in the Waitakere District Court, with the man due to appear today and the woman appearing on May 30.

Earlier today, police carried out a further three search warrants - where they found more guns, drugs and cash.

At one address in Ranui, police found a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine.

A 27-year-old was arrested and will appear in court tomorrow on charges of possession of a firearm, ammunition, and methamphetamine.

At a Massey address, police arrested a 50-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect after they found a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition, methamphetamine, cash and stolen property.

The man will appear in court tomorrow charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and drug possession charges.

“Enquires are ongoing in relation to the stolen property located,” a police spokesperson said.

At a Te Atatu address, police arrested a 33-year-old man with gang connections after finding methamphetamine at the property.

He too, will face the Waitakere District court tomorrow, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

“These warrants are a further example of the ongoing work being carried out by Operation Cobalt teams across Tāmaki Makaurau,” Acting Detective Inspector Williams says.

“Police are continuing to target and disrupt illegal activity being carried out, and we have zero tolerance for this type of offending.”

Police say investigations following the warrants will continue.