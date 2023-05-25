Extra flights added between Singapore and Christchurch this summer

More flights will soon be available for travellers looking to fly between Christchurch and Singapore this summer.

Singapore Airlines today announced an extra three flights per week to and from Changi Airport between November 19 and February 16.

The extra flights – 40 in total – will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the summer months as part of a joint venture with the airline and Air New Zealand.

The airline also announced a daily year-round service.

"South Islanders love this service as a direct flight from Christchurch Airport to Singapore’s Changi Airport, then on to dozens of cities in Asia and Europe," Christchurch International Airport general manager of Aeronautical Development, Gordon Bevan, said in a media release.

"We know people like our airport offering a single terminal transfer, so find the service on Singapore Airlines easy and comfortable – many make the trip regularly to visit friends and family."

Singapore Airlines New Zealand general manager George Robertson said the additional flights will see a further 759 flights per week added to the Christchurch route.

"Demand to visit Christchurch and the South Island has picked up strongly since border reopening and Singapore Airlines is pleased to play its part in supporting the recovery of the industry.

"With an additional cargo capacity of upwards of 50 tonnes per week non-stop to Asia, exporters will be able to get their products to market faster, through our world class hub at Changi Airport."