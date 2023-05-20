Serious accidents involving kids temporarily close 2 motocross tracks

WorkSafe have become involved after two motocross accidents involving children, one fatal, happened within two weeks of each other.

The first incident happened on April 30 where 10-year-old Jack Willson died at Taupō Motorcycle Club during the first round of the winter series held at the club.

His death prompted an outpouring of grief from the close-knit motocross community across both New Zealand and Australia.

Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) also paid tribute to Jack, saying the tragedy has impacted motorcycling communities all over the country.

“Any incident in our sport, let alone one as tragic as this will always impact our communities on so many levels, and right now our deepest sympathies go out foremost to the family, and all others involved at this time,” said MNZ General Manager Mike Kerrisk.

ADVERTISEMENT

A second incident happened in Tokoroa on May 7 when a teenage boy suffered critical injuries. It’s understood he was competing at the South Waikato Motocross track.

Police said in a statement they visited the track three days later to arrange witness statements.

The victim was rushed to Waikato Hospital by air, before being taken to Auckland's Starship the following day.

Both tracks are currently closed.

In a statement, a WorkSafe spokesperson said it is still investigating the Taupō fatality, but cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing. WorkSafe has up to 12 months to complete an investigation.

“WorkSafe has been notified of a motocross incident in Waikato and is making initial enquiries. Please note that this is not an investigation at this stage.

“WorkSafe was notified because the incidents involved a death and serious harm out of the conduct of the business or undertaking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities to decide when tracks will reopen

Rear wheel of a motocross bike. (Source: istock.com)

MNZ is the governing body for the sport and oversees all motorcycling sport, along with advising on health and safety policies.

Kerrisk told 1News both the Taupō and Tokoroa tracks will be visited by authorities tomorrow to determine when they can reopen.

“As part of the process, standards around incidents such as this - MNZ, along with WorkSafe and Taupō District Council, being the landowners, will visit the track and venue this Sunday 21st to undertake inspections. The police crash unit have already undergone their work at the venue and are working through their reporting also.”

He said the aim is to identify areas [if any] that may have contributed to the incident and agree on any recommendations that come from the investigations.

“We don’t foresee any major issues – but we all strive for safety and our efforts to ensure this are always on-going.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are visiting the South Waikato Track in Tokoroa also on Sunday as part of our duties. The situation around the incident at Tokoroa is of a slightly different nature if I can put it that way. MNZ alone will be undertaking the inspection – We are fortunate to have individuals with excellent knowledge on track build, lay-out and the safety aspects surrounding that.

“Until we as authorities have met on Sunday and conducted this stage of our work, we have asked that the track venues' operations remain on hold. The clubs have respected this.

“Until further reporting work is completed by the mentioned group[s] it would be inappropriate for me to make further comment until we are all satisfied we have the outcomes and answers we require.”

A Taupō District Council spokesperson confirmed a representative will be there as well, but purely to observe and provide support if needed.

“Council owns the land but leases it to the motocross club. The club is working with WorkSafe and Motocross New Zealand on reopening the track.”