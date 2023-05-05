Family remembers 'vibrant, funny' child who died at motocross event

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died at a motocross park in Taupō on Sunday have remembered their funny, vibrant boy, who dreamt of being a pro motorcross rider.

Jack Willson died at Taupō Motorcycle Club on Sunday afternoon during the first round of the winter series held at the club.

Ahead of his funeral today, family, friends and representatives across the motocross community have paid tribute to Jack.

A spokesperson for the family, Roisin McDonald, told 1News Jack was a passionate, vibrant and fun-loving boy.

“He was the sweetest and most fun-loving boy and tried to be the best at everything he could,” she said.

“His dream was to be a pro at motocross and for the world to know his name. He had quotes that he loved and lived by.”

These included, ‘ride like you’re being chased by the devil himself' and ‘never give up on your dreams’.

“Jack was fearless when it came to sports, with a real dare devil nature from the day he was born. He was into anything and everything that involved him being outside - jumping on the tramp, playing rugby, cricket, mountain biking and of course motocross - his absolute passion was his beloved Yamaha YZ65.”

"He had such a cheeky side and a brilliant sense of humour," McDonald said.

She described a recent family holiday in London, where Jack got hold of a red beret. “For the entire holiday, he pretended he was French and would speak in a French accent. Every time he wore it, he’d change his personality.”

“The red beret will be in his coffin with him,” McDonald said.

Remembering him as animated and quirky, she said Jack had “the face of an angel but at the same time, could flick you the bird”.

The youngest of three children, McDonald said Jack was “the cheeky little brother, the funny, wacky friend and always the one to entertain, with his quick-witted responses and quirky personality - he would have us all in stitches.”

She said his sister, Rosie, doted on Jack from the moment he was born - She is the best big sister. He looked up to his big brother Tommy, who was an inspiration for many of Jack’s adventures, be it with sport or school.

McDonald said Jack’s parents, Tonia and John “are the most supportive, loving and encouraging parents you can get. Jack has been wrapped in love and been encouraged to chase his dreams and passions."

John, a professional firefighter, said the first responders on Sunday were “amazing” and the New Zealand and International motocross community have been "so supportive".

He said his brother Nick and cousin Tom have flown in from the UK and others have gathered from around the country to show comfort and support.

A celebration of life

Tonia, Rosie, Jack, Tommy and John Willson. (Source: Supplied)

Tonia and John have requested all adults attending Jack’s funeral to wear “bright and vibrant colours, to match his personality,” and for his motocross mates, to come dressed in their bike, school or sports attire to celebrate his life. Friends in the motocross community have also been invited to have their bikes’ number plate stickers placed on Jack’s coffin.

Although from Cambridge, Jack was a member of Pukekohe Motorcycle Club, along with Taupo Motorcycle club. President, Stuart McColloch, told 1News he will be going to Jack’s funeral, along with another representative of the club.

“He had a lot of talent and enthusiasm for the sport. We are a big motocross family and Jack’s family is part of our family. It’s a devastating loss to lose a precious young man like that.

“We are extremely heartbroken as a club,” he said, “we’ve lost a family member.”

Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) also paid tribute to Jack, saying the tragedy has impacted motorcycling communities all over the country.

“Any incident in our sport, let alone one as tragic as this will always impact our communities on so many levels, and right now our deepest sympathies go out foremost to the family, and all others involved at this time,” said MNZ General Manager, Mike Kerrisk.

“I have made contact personally with many people who were either directly or indirectly involved on the day, just to talk with them and offer our on-going support. I have shared in their present thoughts and emotions, there will be more to come.

“The outpouring of emotion, condolences and words of support for the family through social-media platforms from our Motorcycling Community has been incredible – We all hope that the family may find strength and peace in this showing of unity,” Kerrisk said.

Kerrisk was in Brisbane at the time of the incident but said he immediately reached out to members in New Zealand to ascertain who could help provide support.

He said the support from the motocross community in New Zealand and Australia has been “outstanding”.

Vice President of the Taupō Motorcycle Club, Jay Davison, said the young rider will be missed.

“Jack has been racing at the Taupō Motorcycle Club over the last few seasons and was well respected amongst all the riders and the club.

“His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him and forever within the club. Our thoughts are with Jack's family and friends at this difficult time.

“On behalf of the club, you will never be forgotten #125."