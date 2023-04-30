Motorcross community mourns death of young rider at Taupō event

A young competitor has died at a motorcross park in Taupō this afternoon.

St John was called to the Taupō Motorcycle Club in Miro Street just after 3pm and confirmed "one patient deceased" at the scene.

"Police have been in attendance at a motorcross park in Taupō where a person has sadly passed away," a police statement said.

"Worksafe has been advised, and police are making initial enquiries into the circumstances of the death.”

It's understood it was round one - the first motorcross event for the winter season held at the club.

Members of the motorcross community posted condolences to social media following the incident.