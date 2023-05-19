Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

The man accused of setting fires at Wellington's Loafers Lodge has been remanded in custody without plea.

At least six people have died and more are unaccounted for after the blaze at the hostel in Newtown early on Tuesday morning.

A 48-year-old man was arrested yesterday and today appeared in the Wellington District Court on two charges of arson and one of breaching a supervision order.

He was granted interim name suppression by Judge Jan Kelly until his next appearance on June 19.

Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning. (Source: Mark Jones)

Police yesterday began removing bodies from the four-floor building, which housed a mix of short and long-term tenants.