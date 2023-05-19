New Zealand
1News

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

2:42pm

The man accused of setting fires at Wellington's Loafers Lodge has been remanded in custody without plea.

At least six people have died and more are unaccounted for after the blaze at the hostel in Newtown early on Tuesday morning.

A 48-year-old man was arrested yesterday and today appeared in the Wellington District Court on two charges of arson and one of breaching a supervision order.

He was granted interim name suppression by Judge Jan Kelly until his next appearance on June 19.

Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning.

Flames engulfed Loafers Lodge in Wellington early on Tuesday morning. (Source: Mark Jones)

Police yesterday began removing bodies from the four-floor building, which housed a mix of short and long-term tenants.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

LIVE

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

The sad task of removing bodies from Loafers Lodge has started.

19 mins ago

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

She appeared in Dunedin District Court today and was remanded in custody ahead of a High Court appearance next month.

1:13pm

0:24

Lodge fire: Convicted arsonist tells of rush to warn residents

Lodge fire: Convicted arsonist tells of rush to warn residents

10:29am

3:13

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

9:01am

Man charged with arson following Wellington Loafers Lodge fire

Man charged with arson following Wellington Loafers Lodge fire

9:39pm

3:13

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

7:47pm

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

13 mins ago

BREAKING

Civil Defence assessing tsunami threat after quake off New Caledonia

Civil Defence assessing tsunami threat after quake off New Caledonia

19 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

LIVE: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

31 mins ago

Watch: Andrew Little channels director Wes Anderson for Pink Shirt Day

0:21

Watch: Andrew Little channels director Wes Anderson for Pink Shirt Day

47 mins ago

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

4:56

Five metre waves off North Island coast as gales close in

2:42pm

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

0:19

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody
1
2
3
4
5
6