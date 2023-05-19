New Zealand
1News

5 bodies found, 4 recovered in Loafers Lodge investigation

4:15pm
Fire damage at Loafers Lodge in Wellington.

Fire damage at Loafers Lodge in Wellington. (Source: 1News)

Five bodies have been located by police as they continue to investigate the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington.

Police entered the building on Wednesday, beginning their “slow” and “methodical” investigation into the circumstances.

So far, five bodies have been found in the building, with four being removed so they can be identified.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett told media that 99 people have been accounted for, but 10 are still unaccounted for.

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court, facing two charges of arson.

Police say there is also potential for more serious charges, given the fire was fatal.

“The scene examination will continue over the weekend, and we hope to revolver the fifth person if we can,” Bennett said.

“We are moving as quickly as we can without compromising the investigation.”

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

A 25-year-old and a 26-year-old have been jointly charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

34 mins ago

Men charged with murdering teen had phones tapped by police

Men charged with murdering teen had phones tapped by police

Intercepted phone calls from the pair have been presented as evidence in the murder trial of 16-year-old Christchurch boy Connor Whitehead.

4:52pm

8 arrested over mass drug distribution across North Island

8 arrested over mass drug distribution across North Island

3:52pm

Full video: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

Full video: Police give update on Wellington fire investigation

3:23pm

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

Man accused of setting Loafers Lodge fire remanded in custody

2:42pm

0:19

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

Woman, 60, charged with murder after body found at Dunedin home

1:13pm

0:24

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

34 mins ago

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

34 mins ago

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

46 mins ago

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

1:37

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

59 mins ago

Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

5:01pm

NZ can expect 'tsunami activity' after Pacific quake - Civil Defence

NZ can expect 'tsunami activity' after Pacific quake - Civil Defence
1
2
3
4
5
6