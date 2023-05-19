5 bodies found, 4 recovered in Loafers Lodge investigation

Five bodies have been located by police as they continue to investigate the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington.

Police entered the building on Wednesday, beginning their “slow” and “methodical” investigation into the circumstances.

So far, five bodies have been found in the building, with four being removed so they can be identified.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett told media that 99 people have been accounted for, but 10 are still unaccounted for.

A 48-year-old man has appeared in court, facing two charges of arson.

Police say there is also potential for more serious charges, given the fire was fatal.

“The scene examination will continue over the weekend, and we hope to revolver the fifth person if we can,” Bennett said.

“We are moving as quickly as we can without compromising the investigation.”