New Zealand
1News

Canterbury man finds redemption after years of addiction struggle

5:00am

When Roy Rangihiku broke his back in 2005, his life crumbled. Homeless and living in his car, he was battling addiction, mental health struggles, and debt collectors.

"I lost family, lost a house, but the biggest hurt was losing my family," he said in reflection.

"That was my life. Drinking and drugging for such a long time."

Five years ago, he moved to Ashburton.

He went to church for a free lunch and then never looked back. He met Nicola Dodd, a debt counsellor at a charity, CAP Money, who helped him get back on his feet.

"I know it's hard, but swallow your pride," he told Seven Sharp.

Dodd and the Ashburton Baptist community helped Roy back from the brink.

He learned how to manage his money and get out of debt. He also started volunteering at the church. That's where he met Nicky.

Now they're married and looking to the future.

"There are people out there willing to help. And it's beautiful. I actually enjoy and look forward to what the next day has to bring."

Roy and Nicky's one-year anniversary was last weekend. Through odd jobs and careful budgeting, he's now debt free and saving up for a honeymoon.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyAlcohol

SHARE ME

More Stories

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

"To get it right is to get our basic needs met," a Christchurch solo mum said.

3:28pm

Chch mayor fumes after bid for chlorine exemption fails

Chch mayor fumes after bid for chlorine exemption fails

The council applied for an exemption in October last year and Mayor Phil Mauger said he was outraged to learn it had not been granted.

Wed, May 17

2:00

New councillor inspired to run after attending fatal crash

New councillor inspired to run after attending fatal crash

Mon, May 15

Quake-damaged land in Christchurch to be given room to flood

Quake-damaged land in Christchurch to be given room to flood

Sun, May 14

2:26

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

Sun, May 14

Locally grown cannabis flower signed off by officials

Locally grown cannabis flower signed off by officials

Sat, May 13

2:25

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

US man charged with killing 5yo found dead in suitcase 9 years ago

US man charged with killing 5yo found dead in suitcase 9 years ago

5:40am

Poor safety gear contributed to injuries in hot air balloon crashes

Poor safety gear contributed to injuries in hot air balloon crashes

5:20am

Jack Tame: What will the Budget mean for the election?

4:50

Jack Tame: What will the Budget mean for the election?

5:00am

Canterbury man finds redemption after years of addiction struggle

4:04

Canterbury man finds redemption after years of addiction struggle

9:39pm

Man charged with arson following Wellington Loafers Lodge fire

3:13

Man charged with arson following Wellington Loafers Lodge fire

8:57pm

Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences

Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences
1
2
3
4
5
6