Canterbury man finds redemption after years of addiction struggle

When Roy Rangihiku broke his back in 2005, his life crumbled. Homeless and living in his car, he was battling addiction, mental health struggles, and debt collectors.

"I lost family, lost a house, but the biggest hurt was losing my family," he said in reflection.

"That was my life. Drinking and drugging for such a long time."

Five years ago, he moved to Ashburton.

He went to church for a free lunch and then never looked back. He met Nicola Dodd, a debt counsellor at a charity, CAP Money, who helped him get back on his feet.

"I know it's hard, but swallow your pride," he told Seven Sharp.

Dodd and the Ashburton Baptist community helped Roy back from the brink.

He learned how to manage his money and get out of debt. He also started volunteering at the church. That's where he met Nicky.

Now they're married and looking to the future.

"There are people out there willing to help. And it's beautiful. I actually enjoy and look forward to what the next day has to bring."

Roy and Nicky's one-year anniversary was last weekend. Through odd jobs and careful budgeting, he's now debt free and saving up for a honeymoon.

