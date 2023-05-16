Multiple people dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel

Multiple people have died after a "significant building fire" broke out in a Wellington hostel overnight.

Fire services were called to Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Rd, in Newtown, around 12.25am, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

As of 4am, 20 fire trucks were battling the blaze.

It was raised to a fifth alarm after crews saw a well-involved fire on the top floor, Fire and Emergency said.

A "significant" blaze which broke out at Loafers Lodge, in Newtown, overnight. (Source: Breakfast)

"So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still unaccounted for."

"I can sadly report that this will be a multi-fatality incident," District Manager Nick Pyatt said.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the families of those who have perished, and with our crews who valiantly rescued those and attempted to rescue those but they couldn't."

He said his "heartfelt thoughts" are with the firefighters involved, as well as communications centre staff "who were on the phone to people who they then lost contact with".

Pyatt called the incident "a worst nightmare".

"If you could understand our Newtown crew, they came from 2.5 kilometres up the road. They would have been here at 25 past 12, coming down and they would have seen it, they would have faced it.

"They would have been really mixed with putting water on the fire, rescuing people. It doesn't get worse than this for our people."

He called the incident a "once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington".

Pyatt said while the firefighters at the scene are "mopping" up "tiny pockets of fire", there are fears the roof of the building may collapse.

Around 92 people live at the 94-room lodge, owner Chris Stevenson earlier told 1News.

He said he was unsure if they were all staying in the building when the fire broke out.

"A large number of them work shifts. Hospital, meat works etc," he said.

Five people were rescued by firefighters from the roof of the building.

Wellington Free Ambulance said five people had been taken to Wellington Hospital, with one in a serious condition and four others in a moderate condition.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said four people had been taken to the emergency department following the fire. Three were in a stable condition, while a fourth person was transferred to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition.

Fifteen people have been treated at the scene.

Adelaide Rd is closed between John St and the Basin Reserve while firefighters work through the morning.

"Power has also been impacted in the area with the building's power needing to be isolated."

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Loafers Lodge, in Newtown. (Source: 1News)

In a statement, a Wellington City Council spokesperson told 1News have been advised to take alternative routes, and delays are expected.

"Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs is likely to be diverted for several hours at least and delays can be expected. Bus passengers are advised to check the Metlink website for further details."

'A shock to the system'

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau told Breakfast the fatal fire was "a shock to the system, a very emotional few minutes with the crew down here".

"My heart just goes out to the friends and family of those who have been impacted by this," she said, becoming emotional.

"I just really want to thank our fire department, the council and, of course, MSD for coming together and working their hardest to deal with this situation as best they could."

Whanau called it "a strange situation to be in as the mayor".

"I'm feeling a lot of pain and emotion for those who have been lost and at this moment, we just have to get those who have made it out of the building, getting them [to] feel safe. We have some in hospital at the moment with injuries. We have to deal with that as soon as possible.

"With what we know so far, we just have to come together and give our love to yhr families impacted by this tragic situation."

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume, incident controller Mike Dombrowski said.

A formal investigation will be carried out alongside police in due course.