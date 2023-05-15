World
Video: Tiger shark attacks kayak fisherman in Hawaii

A kayak fisherman had a lucky escape off the coast of Hawaii over the weekend.

Scott Haraguchi was fishing over a mile offshore from Kualoa in Windward Oahu on Saturday when he was nearly the catch of the day.

"I heard a whooshing sound that sounded like a boat heading towards me without the motor and I looked up and I saw this big brown thing my brain thought it was a turtle but then I got slammed by it and realised that it was a tiger shark," Haraguchi told KITV4 Island Television.

He kicked the shark away from his kayak as it tried to take a bite.

The dramatic scene was caught on his GoPro camera which was being used to capture the trip.

Haraguchi said he later noticed a wounded seal nearby and thinks the shark may have mistaken his kayak for its prey.

The fisherman said the encounter taught him a life lesson.

"I realise that life is short, time is short on Earth, so make the most of it."

