Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul in New Zealand to shoot new film

Actor Aaron Paul has been praised for his kindness after being spotted by two fans in Auckland over the weekend.

The Hollywood star, who is known for his portrayal as Jesse in Breaking Bad, is in New Zealand shooting his new sci-fi movie Ash.

Kate Gregan and Simon Morrow couldn't believe their eyes when Paul strolled into Auckland's Ponsonby Social Club on Saturday night.

The group got chatting before taking a picture together.

"He was such a nice guy. Didn't mind having a photo at all," Simon told 1News.

"He remembered my name at the end. I said 'enjoy New Zealand' and he said 'thank you Simon'."

On March 29, Paul confirmed he'd be heading to Aotearoa for a new project, sharing with his 6.4 million followers "New Zealand here we come!"

He's teamed up with XYZ Films to bring Ash to life, the second feature from producer, rapper and filmmaker Flying Lotus.

Fans Simon Morrow and Kate Gregan were stoked to have a chat with Paul at Ponsonby Social Club, with the pair saying he was "absolutely lovely". (Source: Supplied)

The plot focuses around actress Eiza González, known for her performance in Baby Driver, who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station have been killed, according to Deadline. A chain of events unfold as she tries to figure out what happened — and whether or not she can trust Paul who was sent to rescue her.

In the lead-up to filming, Paul shared he had no doubt his co-star was going to "absolutely crush it".

"I have known this beautiful force of nature for many years now and to be able to tackle something this massive with her is truly a dream come true. Love you girl."

Paul revealed the sci-fi drama is sure to be "mind bending" and boasts a "powerful script".

Ahead of filming, Flying Lotus said: "We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames.

"They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring."