Entertainment
1News

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul in New Zealand to shoot new film

By Fiona Connor, Digital Reporter
10:35am
The Hollywood star, famed for his portrayal of Jesse in Breaking Bad, has been spotted in Auckland over the weekend.

The Hollywood star, famed for his portrayal of Jesse in Breaking Bad, has been spotted in Auckland over the weekend. (Source: Getty)

Actor Aaron Paul has been praised for his kindness after being spotted by two fans in Auckland over the weekend.

The Hollywood star, who is known for his portrayal as Jesse in Breaking Bad, is in New Zealand shooting his new sci-fi movie Ash.

Kate Gregan and Simon Morrow couldn't believe their eyes when Paul strolled into Auckland's Ponsonby Social Club on Saturday night.

The group got chatting before taking a picture together.

"He was such a nice guy. Didn't mind having a photo at all," Simon told 1News.

"He remembered my name at the end. I said 'enjoy New Zealand' and he said 'thank you Simon'."

On March 29, Paul confirmed he'd be heading to Aotearoa for a new project, sharing with his 6.4 million followers "New Zealand here we come!"

He's teamed up with XYZ Films to bring Ash to life, the second feature from producer, rapper and filmmaker Flying Lotus.

Fans Simon Morrow and Kate Gregan were stoked to have a chat with Paul at Ponsonby Social Club, with the pair saying he was "absolutely lovely".

Fans Simon Morrow and Kate Gregan were stoked to have a chat with Paul at Ponsonby Social Club, with the pair saying he was "absolutely lovely". (Source: Supplied)

The plot focuses around actress Eiza González, known for her performance in Baby Driver, who wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station have been killed, according to Deadline. A chain of events unfold as she tries to figure out what happened — and whether or not she can trust Paul who was sent to rescue her.

In the lead-up to filming, Paul shared he had no doubt his co-star was going to "absolutely crush it".

"I have known this beautiful force of nature for many years now and to be able to tackle something this massive with her is truly a dream come true. Love you girl."

Paul revealed the sci-fi drama is sure to be "mind bending" and boasts a "powerful script".

Ahead of filming, Flying Lotus said: "We are building something fresh and unique with Ash and having Eiza and Aaron in this world just makes it flames.

"They are absolute magic makers, brave and equally inspiring."

EntertainmentMoviesAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

Jamie Foxx out of hospital following health scare

The actor was hospitalised back in April over a medical complication, his daughter Corinne revealing Saturday that he had been out "for weeks".

Sun, May 14

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

Westside actor Patrick Tafa breaking onto Kiwi music scene

Tafa said he's always had a passion for music but it was sidelined to pursue his acting career.

Sat, May 13

1:29

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Robert De Niro reveals name of baby girl

Fri, May 12

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

Scarlett Johansson worried she would never see Jeremy Renner again

Wed, May 10

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

Robert De Niro becomes a dad again aged 79

Wed, May 10

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

DA tweaks Jonathan Majors’ charge, lawyer says he's innocent

Wed, May 10

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

2 children under 5 reportedly found dead at home in Ruakākā, Northland

30 mins ago

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

0:42

Two waterspouts filmed swirling off Foxton Beach

49 mins ago

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

National: Classroom cash 'fiddles around the edges'

56 mins ago

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

Grizzlies suspend Morant after another gun video appears online

10:35am

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

Budget 2023: $300 million pledged to build 300 classrooms

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6