Watch: Jason Momoa graces red carpet in Auckland at Fast X premiere 

By Richard Martin, 1News Camera Journalist
59 mins ago

Hundreds of fans flocked to Sylvia Park in Auckland for an advance look at the new film Fast X.

The latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise stars Jason Momoa as the villain Dante Reyes.

Momoa has been in New Zealand since January, shooting his upcoming series Chief of War for AppleTV+.

Fans who attended the screening were some of the first in the world to see the film, as the world premiere happened only hours earlier in Rome.

In addition to Momoa, plenty of other stars came out, with Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis, Temuera Morrison and Tana Umaga all appearing at the event.

The film is the 10th main entry in the long-running franchise. Although originally announced as part one of a two-part finale, Vin Diesel shared at the world premiere that the studio was so impressed with the film they've asked for a part three.

Fast & Furious fans in the rest of the country will have a chance to see the film from Thursday when it opens in cinemas nationwide.

