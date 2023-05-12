Where have all the avocados gone?

Kiwi shoppers might've noticed a lack of avocados on supermarket shelves over the last few weeks.

Eateries have also noticed a shortage of the green fruit, with sushi shops and Mexican restaurants having to remove some items from their menus.

Here's what's going on.

Why are there less avocados at the moment?

A shortfall of avocados has been caused a number of factors, one being a season run short.

“The main reason we’re seeing less Avocados on supermarket shelves is because the Avocado season has run short,” Foodstuffs North Island’s Produce Merchandise Manager Brigit Corson.

Another issue is the fact that New Zealand currently sits between two seasons - which normally mash together - but hasn’t this year.

“This hasn’t happened for a few years now,” Primor’s Head of Domestic Avocado Sales Regan Booth said.

“Normally, we have our old season and our new season mash together, so we don’t run out of product, but this year it just hasn’t worked out.”

It means the country’s only other option is to import avocados from Australia, but that’s caused problems too, as their season runs almost parallel with New Zealand’s.

“Australia’s Hass Avocado season starts just before ours, but by the time the product comes over here, our season has usually started,” Booth said.

When can Kiwis expect to see one of their favourite toast toppers return?

Shoppers won't have to wait much longer to start making guacamole, as avocados are set to return to shelves soon.

“Generally, the fruit matures mid-May, and once it’s passed a maturity test, it will go through picking and packing and, more importantly, ripening, which can take over a week.

“I expect we’ll see Avocados back on shelves early-to-mid June,” Booth said.

Corson said the price of avocados and current scarcity means it’s a good chance for people to try some new breakfast spreads.

“You could go with bananas; they’re great value and are available year-round.

"The price of tomatoes has come down a bit, so why not slice one of those up and add a bit of salt and pepper.”