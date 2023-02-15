Business
The Warehouse trials selling fresh fruit and veges

Fresh fruit on sale at The Warehouse.

The Warehouse has begun a trial selling fresh fruit and vegetables at six stores around the country.

The stores involved in the trial are located at Whangārei, Auckland's Westgate, Wellington's Lyall Bay, Christchurch's Riccarton, Timaru and Invercargill.

"We already stock a good selection of what Kiwis want and need for their weekly shop – pantry basics, bread, milk, eggs, cereal, toothpaste, toilet paper, pet food as well as laundry and cleaning products, so offering Kiwi families fresh produce at The Warehouse is an exciting next step for us," Tania Benyon, The Warehouse chief product officer said.

"We’re big supporters of locally produced fruit and veges, and we’re proud to be working with local suppliers where practical to stock our shelves with carrots, onions, potatoes, avocado, apples, bananas, sweetcorn and tomatoes."

A spokesperson for The Warehouse added it will look to sell fresh fruit and vegetables at more stores if the trial is successful.

Previously, The Warehouse introduced The Warehouse Extra stores which offered fresh food items in 2006.

Three stores were opened, but the format ultimately failed and they were changed back to being original The Warehouse stores within two years of operation.

Pricing

The Warehouse also supplied pricing for the new selections, valid as at February 15, 2023.

1.5kg Carrots $5.00

1.5kg Onions $5.00

2.5kg Potatoes $8.00

3CT Avo's $5.00

1.5kg Apples $5.00

Banana Bunch $2.00

650g Tomato $5.00

3pk Sweetcorn $4.00

