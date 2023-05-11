Business
1News

Food prices soar 12.5% annually - largest increase since 1987

11:08am
Food price increase

Food price increase (Source: 1News)

The cost of food has jumped 12.5% annually, which is the largest increase since 1987.

The new figures from Stats NZ compared prices in April 2023 with the same month last year.

"The 12.5 percent annual increase in April 2023 was the largest since September 1987 which included the introduction of GST in 1986," consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

Grocery food prices were up 14%.

“Increasing prices for barn or cage-raised eggs, potato chips, and 6-pack yoghurt were the largest drivers within grocery food,” Mitchell said. “These were the same drivers for grocery food last month.”

Last month's annual increase was 12.1%.

Mitchell said in today's announcement fruit and vegetables prices increased by 22.5%, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 9%, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 9.5% and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 8%.

"The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables. The increase was driven by tomatoes, avocados, and potatoes.

"Monthly food prices rose 0.5 percent in April 2023 compared with March 2023," Mitchell said.

"After adjusting for seasonal effects, they were up 0.8 percent."

Restaurant and ready-to-eat food rose 1.7%.

“Higher prices for dining out and takeaway coffee drove the increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food,” Mitchell said.

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of LivingEconomyBusiness

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $23.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Strike's big prize was also won by one player who takes home $1 million.

Wed, Jan 18

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Wed, Apr 26

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Liam Messam on boxing dream: 'I'm brave and tough but not stupid'

Mon, Apr 24

SPONSORED

