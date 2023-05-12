World
1News

UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

2:31pm
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III.

Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holds the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

UK MP Penny Mordaunt, who stole the show at King Charles III’s coronation, holding a sword for the entire ceremony, has revealed she took painkillers before walking into the Abbey.

The conservative minister set the internet on fire after carrying the Sword of State and Jeweled Sword for most of the coronation ceremony.

Wearing a custom teal dress accented by golden fern embroideries, Mordaunt was dubbed the “Pippa Middleton” of the coronation.

Speaking to BBC's Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking Podcast, the MP revealed a mix of trips to the gym, navy training and painkillers helped her get through the ceremony.

She said she’d started lifting weights just for her unique role.

“I was not in the gym for six months prior to this," she said.

"You want to make sure you are in good nick.

Penny Mordaunt holds the Swords of State at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Penny Mordaunt holds the Swords of State at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

"I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be all right."

An interesting tidbit she offered was that her experience in the Navy came in handy.

During the ceremony, she kept blood circulation going by “wriggling your toes”.

She also offered some advice to future sword holders, saying a “good breakfast” and “comfortable shoes” are a must.

Mordant was the first woman in history to carry and present the swords to the King.

She called it a “humbling day," saying she was “grateful” people acknowledged her role at the event.

WorldRoyaltyUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Jewellery worn by Princess Diana on last engagement up for auction

Known as the Swan Lake Suite, the jewellery set has belonged to a prominent Ukrainian family since 2008.

8:48am

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and husband file for divorce

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin and husband file for divorce

The 37-year-old wed entrepreneur and former professional footballer Markus Räikkönen in 2020.

9:37pm

Zelensky: Launching Ukraine counteroffensive now would cost too many lives

Zelensky: Launching Ukraine counteroffensive now would cost too many lives

8:59pm

Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorbike escort crashes into elderly woman

Duchess of Edinburgh’s motorbike escort crashes into elderly woman

7:07pm

Operation launched to find names for 22 women murdered in Europe

Operation launched to find names for 22 women murdered in Europe

Thu, May 11

Harry reportedly made 'quick stop' at palace on coronation day

Harry reportedly made 'quick stop' at palace on coronation day

Thu, May 11

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

6 mins ago

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

13 mins ago

Where have all the avocados gone?

Where have all the avocados gone?

28 mins ago

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

0:46

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

40 mins ago

BREAKING

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6