UK MP took painkillers before holding sword at coronation

UK MP Penny Mordaunt, who stole the show at King Charles III’s coronation, holding a sword for the entire ceremony, has revealed she took painkillers before walking into the Abbey.

The conservative minister set the internet on fire after carrying the Sword of State and Jeweled Sword for most of the coronation ceremony.

Wearing a custom teal dress accented by golden fern embroideries, Mordaunt was dubbed the “Pippa Middleton” of the coronation.

Speaking to BBC's Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking Podcast, the MP revealed a mix of trips to the gym, navy training and painkillers helped her get through the ceremony.

She said she’d started lifting weights just for her unique role.

“I was not in the gym for six months prior to this," she said.

"You want to make sure you are in good nick.

Penny Mordaunt holds the Swords of State at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

"I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be all right."

An interesting tidbit she offered was that her experience in the Navy came in handy.

During the ceremony, she kept blood circulation going by “wriggling your toes”.

She also offered some advice to future sword holders, saying a “good breakfast” and “comfortable shoes” are a must.

Mordant was the first woman in history to carry and present the swords to the King.

She called it a “humbling day," saying she was “grateful” people acknowledged her role at the event.