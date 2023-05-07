MP steals show at coronation with sword holding strength

British MP Penny Mordaunt has become one of the most memorable figures from King Charles III’s coronation, holding a sword for the duration of the ceremony.

The former defence secretary and unsuccessful candidate for Conservative party leadership last year was in charge of carrying the sword of state - which she offered to the King.

She’s the first woman to have carried out the role.

Mordaunt immediately stood out upon arrival at Westminster Abbey, wearing a teal dress and cape with gold fern embroidery.

For the entire ceremony, the Leader of the House stood holding the sword upright, no easy task given how heavy it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

To social media users, Morduant stole the show, with people in “awe of her arm and shoulder strength,” the BBC said - quoting former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeted that Morduant “steals the show”.

“Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine!” she tweeted.

Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine!

The sword bearer steals the show.#Coronation — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) May 6, 2023

Before the coronation, she revealed that she was doing pushups before the coronation, The Guardian reports.

She called it “a terrible weight of responsibility”.