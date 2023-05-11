Welsh composer denies being Meghan Markle in disguise

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins has shot down an online conspiracy theory, saying he’s not Meghan Markle in disguise.

The theory, posted largely as a joke, exploded after a photo of the composer sitting at King Charles III’s coronation went viral.

Soon, royal watchers were joking that the Jenkins’ bushy moustache, shaggy hair and glasses would make for a great disguise for a certain Duchess (of Sussex).

The 79-year-old took to social media to clear the air.

"I understand there has been a lot of interest in me since I appeared at the coronation of King Charles III," he said on TikTok.

"I was quite surprised that some people thought I was Meghan Markle in disguise."

He explained he was at the coronation as he’d composed a song for the ceremony.

"I look this way all the time," he said.

As for the moustache, Jenkins has had it since he was 15.

“It was very trendy then," he insisted.

Meghan, 41, decided not to travel to the UK with Harry, 38, for his father's big day, and insiders have explained that their relationship with the royals is still complicated.

While her husband, Prince Harry, travelled to the UK to attend his father, King Charles' coronation ceremony, Meghan arranged a small celebration for Archie's 4th birthday at their Montecito home in California.