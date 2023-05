Police have named the person found dead near Rotorua Hospital on Sunday as Joseph Peter Westend.

Westend, 21, was a university student from Wellington.

His death "is still being treated as unexplained," police said. "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Westend was found deceased shortly after 1am Sunday on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu.

Police ask anyone who has information which could assist them to dial 105 and reference file number 230507/9750.