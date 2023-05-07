Body found near Rotorua Hospital, police probe 'unexplained death'

A death is being treated as "unexplained" after a body was found overnight on a road near Rotorua Hospital.

Police said a person was found deceased shortly after 1am on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu.

In a statement, they said enquiries were being made into the incident.

"Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, and in particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Road area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm last night and 1am this morning," a statement read.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to dial 105 and reference file number 230507/9750.