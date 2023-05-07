New Zealand
1News

Body found near Rotorua Hospital, police probe 'unexplained death'

2:16pm
A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A death is being treated as "unexplained" after a body was found overnight on a road near Rotorua Hospital.

Police said a person was found deceased shortly after 1am on Lake Rd in Ohinemutu.

In a statement, they said enquiries were being made into the incident.

"Police would like to hear from anyone with information that could assist with enquiries, and in particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Road area near Rotorua Hospital, between 10pm last night and 1am this morning," a statement read.

"At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to dial 105 and reference file number 230507/9750.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

Youth arrested over 2 Anzac Day robberies in Whakatāne

A dairy and a service station were targeted in the alleged burglaries last week.

Fri, May 5

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

Family continue search for ‘happy, contented’ missing teen

Daniel Kelly, 18, went missing on 22 April after his vehicle was found on Karioitahi Beach. Twelve days later his family are continuing to search.

Fri, May 5

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

10th person charged with murder of Tauranga man Mitchell Te Kani

Wed, May 3

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

Mon, May 1

Wild weather to get worse before it gets better - meteorologist

Wild weather to get worse before it gets better - meteorologist

Mon, May 1

6:27

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

AT cancels some ferry services as wild weather sets in

Sun, Apr 30

3:26

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

4 youths allegedly flee 400km after petrol station ram raid

4 youths allegedly flee 400km after petrol station ram raid

38 mins ago

Student 'traumatised' after being knocked out at Auckland School

Student 'traumatised' after being knocked out at Auckland School

42 mins ago

9 dead in Texas mall shooting, including gunman - US Police

9 dead in Texas mall shooting, including gunman - US Police

2:36pm

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

2:08

Why Hollywood writers are striking and the immediate impact

2:16pm

Body found near Rotorua Hospital, police probe 'unexplained death'

Body found near Rotorua Hospital, police probe 'unexplained death'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6