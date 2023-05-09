Auckland 'nearly out of the woods' but more rain expected

Auckland is "nearly out of the woods" but another bout of rain is expected before 7pm today, MetService's Georgina Griffiths said.

Speaking at an Auckland Emergency Management briefing this afternoon, Griffiths said the weather is worsened by already sodden ground.

Auckland region has already received 90 percent of its annual rainfall in the first third of 2023

Almost every area of Auckland has received peak hourly rain rates of 30-35mm an hour.

Some regions saw 40-50mm an hour — "that's torrential rain," Griffiths said. Torrential rain is likely to cause flooding and difficulties for areas it hits.

That line of torrential rain has moved from the West of the region and is now affecting Central and East areas of Auckland, "before it's expected to head out into the Hauraki Gulf".

MetService's Georgina Griffiths said another downpour is expected before 7pm. (Source: 1News)

"Many of you who are in central and Western parts of Auckland right now may have seen a pause in rainfall, at least in intensities, and some may even be dry right now," she said.

"Enjoy it while it lasts. We have a severe thunderstorm watch in place until 7pm tonight. West Auckland, Karekare, Muriwai, Piha might clear as early as 5pm.

"The risk going forward for us is another burst of downpour — 25-30mm per hour. Just another burst between now and 7pm. Let's call it 4pm, let's call it commute time... like we saw this morning, anything high intensity is causing surface flooding," Griffiths said.

Also at the Auckland Emergency Management update Fire and Emergency's Brad Mosby said the service has responded to over 200 callouts today around Auckland mostly due to flooding but also slips and fallen trees.

Auckland Transport's Stacey van der Putten said the train lines out of Britomart are currently paused. Busses are Buses are being severely affected by heavy traffic, especially in the City Centre.

"We are encouraging passengers wanting to travel to the North Shore to shelter in the city until queues ease," van der Putten said.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises when storms approach that people take shelter indoors away from windows, moved cars away from trees under cover, check drains and gutters are clear and, if driving, be ready to slow down or stop.