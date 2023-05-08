Entertainment
1News

'Kia ora' - Cheeky London cop's mission to crash foreign TV networks

8:48am

A cheeky London cop has taken advantage of all the foreign media in the city for the King's coronation to get himself some serious airtime.

During TVNZ's Europe correspondent Mei Heron's live cross for Breakfast today, he greeted viewers with "kia ora", before providing a very important safety message.

"Blow on the pie."

Heron admitted the appearance was something of a set-up, but symbolised it the buoyant mood many people in London were feeling.

"This is James, I met him earlier, he is on a mission. What is your mission James?" Heron asked.

"I just wanted to try and get on as many foreign news channels as I could today," he said.

New Zealand TV joined his growing list which so far included media from Germany, Spain, Denmark, Italy and Australia.

The day after the ceremony, next in line to the throne William and wife Kate surprised royal fans at the Long Walk at Windsor Castle.

During a surprise meet and greet of royal fans, The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped on gin and took cans of ale made by paying picknickers on a surprise walkabout to toast King Charles’ coronation.

They were handed gin and cans of ale, while Kate also comforted a little girl she spotted crying.

