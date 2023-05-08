William and Kate mobbed by fans during surprise walkabout

World
During a surprise meet and greet of royal fans, The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped on gin and took cans of ale made by paying picknickers on a surprise walkabout to toast King Charles’ coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales sipped on gin and took cans of ale made by royal fans on a surprise walkabout to toast King Charles’ coronation.

The couple were given the gifts by a group of thousands of partying picknickers who attended Big Lunch celebrations this morning, a day after Charles’ crowning at London’s Westminster Abbey – and hours before his crowning was to be marked by the coronation concert.

They were handed the boozy gifts while speaking to school friends Dion English, Sue Watson, and Lorraine Ramney.

William, 40, looked overjoyed as he was handed a tin of Return of the King ale, which was organically brewed for the coronation.

He took two cans and Kate smiles as he said he would save them for later.

William also tried some of Dion English’s Purple Reign gin, which he then asked his wife Katherine to try.

The princess, who has children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, with William, was also filmed spotting a little girl crying before she asked: “Do you want a hug?” and embraced her after the youngster said: “Yes!”

But Katherine’s security were seen gently pulling her back from a fan who broke royal protocol by putting her hand on the back of her head as she pulled her in for a selfie from behind a barrier.

Streets across Britain were closed for 3,200 Big Lunch events.

Thousands turned out hours before Charles’ coronation concert kicked off at 8pm after the 74-year-old was crowned on Saturday night at Westminster Abbey in London alongside his wife Camilla, 75.

One woman in the crowds today complimented Kate on the tiara she wore to the ceremony, telling her: “I loved your headpiece.”

