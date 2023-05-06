King's coronation: History of ceremonies gone wrong

This week’s coronation of King Charles III is set to be an incredibly well-planned and tightly rehearsed ceremony.

The coronation of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is arguably one of the most famous moments in Commonwealth history.

Her coronation was the first to be televised with 27 million people tuning in live — witnessing a flawless ceremony.

But not all coronations go so smoothly.

From an estranged consort banging on the doors of Westminster Abbey to a stampede killing nearly 1300 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ring that didn't fit

Queen Victoria's coronation. (Source: Google)

A 19-year-old Queen Victoria had to keep her composure during her coronation in 1838.

According to Westminster Abbey, a lack of rehearsal meant that only she and the Sub-Dean of the Abbey actually knew what was meant to be happening.

The young Queen was told the ceremony had finished, but it hadn’t. And Victoria had to walk back to her seat.

Then, the coronation ring was painfully forced onto her ring finger rather than her little finger, which it had been intended for. Victoria had to soak her hand in a bucket of ice following the ceremony to get it off.

Things also took an embarrassing turn when one of the lords paying tribute fell down the steps. Oops!

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite all this, Queen Victoria called the ceremony the proudest day of her life.

Crown jewels lost in a bog

King Henry III's coronation. (Source: Getty)

King Henry III was crowned in 1216 — at just nine years old — after his father King John died.

The young King was hastily crowned at Gloucester Abbey due to an “uncertain political situation”, but there were no crown jewels at the ceremony.

They had been lost a few years prior after King John's carriage overturned in a bog.

The crown jewels were later remade and a thirteen-year-old King Henry III celebrated with a second coronation — full of extravagance and the all-important crown jewels.

ADVERTISEMENT

King Henry III went on to rule for 65 years — one of the longest reigns in English history.

Banging on the doors of Westminster Abbey

King George IV. (Source: Westminster Abbey)

King George IV’s coronation in 1821 was a ridiculously extravagant affair, costing £230,000 at the time (NZ$41.3 million in today's money).

George was known for his expensive lifestyle. When his father George III died, the middle-aged King spared no expense on his coronation — creating a new crown encrusted with over 12,000 diamonds.

But the sparkle of the ceremony was soon overshadowed.

Outside Westminster Abbey, his estranged wife, Caroline of Brunswick — who he hated — was banging on the doors, demanding to be let in and crowned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The King in his thick velvet coronation robes and long curled wig started sweating profusely and needed 19 handkerchiefs to dry off.

Caroline tried to open every door in the Abbey but the King was adamant his wife shouldn't be crowned and instructed the guards to refuse her entry. Accepting defeat; she walked home.

Human stampede

Khodynka Field on 18 May 1896. (Source: Getty)

Leaving the UK now, to what is perhaps the most-disastrous coronation in history. Tsar Nicholas II — Russia’s last sovereign — was a reluctant ruler whose reign was marked by disaster and tragedy.

At his Moscow coronation in 1896 people were offered a coronation banquet. Upon rumours that gifts would be handed out, the public began gathering in the Khodynka Field.

Around 500,000 people had amassed in the hope of getting a bread roll, a sausage, pretzels, gingerbread and a commemorative cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

When news spread there weren't enough gifts for everyone, the crowd became unruly, with police unable to maintain order.

Around 1300 people were killed in a crowd crush.

Tsar Nicolas II and Tsarina Alexandra (Source: Picryl)

Despite the mass casualties, the Tsar chose to attend a ball organised by the French Embassy that night.

Deemed to be uncaring and unsympathetic he soon became known as 'Nicholas the Bloody'.

His decreasing popularity led to anger amongst Russians, after three revolutions he finally abdicated the throne.

The former Tsar was executed alongside his wife and children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.