King Charles III's coronation: Timings for Kiwi royal watchers

King Charles III's coronation will kick off on Saturday night (May 6) New Zealand time, with a late night in store for those wanting to see it through to the balcony wave at the conclusion of the official events.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz.

Here's a rundown of the coronation timing for Kiwi audiences — all times in NZ time.

Procession to Westminster Abbey

The royal family will travel to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach around 9.20pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The route is roughly 2km long and well wishers will pack the streets to watch the carriage, which is fitted with air conditioning and shock absorbers, roll past.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach was first used by Queen Elizabeth at the opening of parliament in 2014.

The route will take them down The Mall through Admiralty Arch, past Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and Parliament Street, from Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary, finally arriving at Westminster Abbey.

They will travel the same route back to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

Coronation ceremony

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla — the Queen — will take place at Westminster Abbey at 10pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony will, for the first time, include the active inclusion of faiths other than the Church of England.

Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders will take part in various aspects of the coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office announced.

The ceremony also will include female bishops for the first time, as well as hymns and prayers sung in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic.

In the most sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects.

A screen will cover Charles at this moment, and the anointing won't be visible on television or to most people in the Abbey, except for a few senior members of the clergy.

It's expected to last around two hours so should finish up around midnight.

A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London ahead of the King's coronation. (Source: Associated Press)

ADVERTISEMENT

Procession to Buckingham Palace

The return procession back to Buckingham Palace will begin shortly after the ceremony ends, so likely just after midnight.

It will follow the same route as the journey to Westminster Abbey, but the royals will use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for this trip.

The ride will be a much less comfortable one for the King and Queen, with no modern upgrades making it a bumpier journey.

The Gold State Coach on display at the Royal Mews in Buckingham Palace, London. (Source: Associated Press)

The King, and then Queen, will be joined by other members of the Royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to crowds and conclude the ceremonies.

This should take place around 12.45am-1am on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following events

The next day, Sunday UK time, a special concert will see the biggest and brightest stars take to the stage within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The line-up of artists includes British pop group Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, international opera star Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and singer/songwriter Freya Ridings.

The concert will also see a world-class orchestra play a host of musical favourites alongside world-class entertainers and performers.

The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on TVNZ 1 at 8pm on Monday, May 8.