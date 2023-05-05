Processes in place for dealing with effects of colonisation - Hipkins

Indigenous leaders from throughout the Commonwealth are urging King Charles III to formally apologise for the effects of colonisation.

Ahead of the King's coronation, representatives from 12 countries have written a joint letter calling for reparations, acknowledging the impact of slavery, along with returning the remains of Indigenous people and cultural artefacts.

Countries represented in the joint letter include New Zealand, Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, Papua New Guinea, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

The letter called for the King to start the conversation about "slavery's enduring impact" and "immediately commit to starting discussions about reparations for the oppression of our peoples".

It was signed by Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi, and party president John Tamihere.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in the context of New Zealand, there are processes in place for dealing with the effects of colonisation.

"There are apologies that have been issued by the Crown in some cases for things that have happened in the past so we've got an agreed process, it is a process that's working well but it's a process that's not yet complete, there's still more work to be done."

The prime minister met with King Charles at Buckingham Palace yesterday, ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

Hipkins said the pair had "some really good conversations" about a range of issues affecting Kiwis.

"The King's been closely following the recovery from the flooding and the cyclone so he wanted to talk about that and that led into a broader conversation about climate change.

"The King has a really active interest in NZ having been a regular visitor to NZ. I'm sure he will intend to continue to be a regular visitor in the future."

