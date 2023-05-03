Politics
Chris Hipkins arrives in UK ahead of King's coronation

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has arrived in the UK ahead of the King's coronation on Saturday.

Hipkins received a warm welcome from Prince William at Windsor Castle this morning, where the pair were pictured chatting.

Last week Hipkins planted a native tōtara tree in Parliament's grounds to mark the coronation of the King.

Hipkins said his office liaised with the British palace over the best way to mark the coronation.

“King Charles being an avid environmentalist and a keen gardener, we thought it was appropriate that we recognise his coronation in a way that leaves a lasting legacy that recognises his passions and his interests,” Hipkins said.

Other Kiwis on the list to attend the coronation include Richie McCaw and Willie Apiata.

A number of other high-profile leaders will also join the delegation, including national leader Christopher Luxon and Tūheitia Paki, the Māori king.

Several world leaders are beginning to arrive in London ahead of the weekend, including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already met with the royal family, welcomed by the King at Buckingham Palace early this morning.

Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua will host 1News Presents: Their Majesties' Coronation from 7pm on Saturday, May 6 on TVNZ 1, TVNZ+ and 1News.co.nz

