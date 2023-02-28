Auckland budget: Sweeping cuts proposed due to $295m shortfall

Aucklanders are being warned that this year's city budget will be the "most important" in years — with cuts proposed to groups and services across the city.

Consultation opened on Mayor Wayne Brown's first budget today — with submissions closing in a month's time.

The proposed cuts stretch to most services Auckland Council provides — with buses, parks, libraries, recreational facilities, clubs, events, and more in the firing line.

Brown said there was a "high chance the budget hole could get worse in light of recent events" with flooding ravaging parts of Auckland last month.

He said the proposal was primarily about cutting "excess spending and getting our debt under control". The council's budget is responding to a $295 million funding shortfall.

"We have worked hard to resist the temptation of adding excessive rates costs to your household at a time when you are already under severe cost-of-living strain, interest-rates pressures and financial impacts from our devastating floods," the mayor said.

He said the aim was to keep the average rates rise at 4.66% — below forecast inflation.

Waitākere councillor Shane Henderson described the budget as the "most important this city has faced since 2010".

Some of the proposed $125 million in cuts include

Withdrawing from council-owned early childhood centres

Many libraries could have reduced hours — including closing on Sunday

Around 588 bus trips a week will be permanently removed from timetables after being temporarily culled due to driver shortages last year

Reduction or cessation of funding to many clubs, community groups, events, and local environmental initiatives

All council coordination and funding of homelessness initiatives could be stopped

As a result of the proposed cuts, volunteers from the city's Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) have launched a campaign to fight for the organisation's survival. Without council support, CAB volunteers have warned that many offices in the city will fold.

"It's devastating to think that Auckland Council is proposing to remove such a vital service," a volunteer told 1News.

Events like Polyfest and Big Gay Out are also under threat of reduced support — with millions proposed to be stripped from the council's funding for community groups.

Separate "regional contestable grants" for arts, events, sports groups, and heritage groups could be stopped entirely under the proposals in order to save $3 million.

Withdrawing from the council's 10 early childhood centres is also proposed in the budget.

About 350 parents petitioned for a "time out" on the suggestion when first proposed last year.

Meanwhile, around one-in-three litter bins in Auckland will be removed as part of already-identified "rationalisation" of lesser-used locations. Grass will also be allowed to grow longer in some council parks and reserves.

After last month's flooding, Mayor Wayne Brown backed away from a $2 million cut to stormwater infrastructure funding originally proposed in the budget. Instead, a new $20 million storm response fund has been proposed in today's consultation.

Another component of the council's savings plan includes selling its shareholding in Auckland Airport. The council currently holds around 18% of the airport's shares.

Alternatives to the proposed cuts to operational funding could include higher rates or for the council to borrow more money, according to the council.

Chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said there would continue to be investment in transport, parks and community facilities, cultural development, and environmental management under the proposed budget.

"The proposed budget still allows for a wide range of crucial everyday services to be provided for Aucklanders, as well as $2.8 billion of capital investment," he said.