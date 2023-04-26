Politics
1News

Only 1 in 4 Aucklanders back Wayne Brown's sweeping cuts

By Justin Hu, Digital Reporter
1:54pm

Only one in four Aucklanders support all the cuts suggested by Mayor Wayne Brown in his sweeping budget proposals, a survey commissioned by his own council says.

More than 41,000 people have made submissions on the mayor's budget proposal — the most of any consultation in Auckland Council's history, with a summary of results released today.

Brown said today that he was "prepared to negotiate" about how deep cuts to services will be and whether the city would still sell its shareholding in Auckland Airport.

"There are still difficult choices to be made that require some compromise.

"I am quite prepared to negotiate on aspects of my proposal, but there has to be some alternatives on the table.

"The results show that there is public support for the key elements of the budget proposal, including using a balance of spending cuts, sale of airport shares, rates and debt to cover the $295 million hole," he said.

The council collected public feedback through two measures: its usual submissions process and also commissioned survey — carried out by Kantar Public.

While 80% of survey respondents supported the notion of cuts, only 26% supported all of the cuts originally slated in Brown's proposal. A majority (54%) said they would only support some of the cuts.

Even fewer submitters supported the budget cuts, with four-in-10 against any cuts at all, though only 7% of survey respondents agreed with the notion.

Only 17% of submissions from individuals supported all of the mayor's budget cuts.

The mayor said today he would "listen" to what submitters said and then "balance that with the correct mix of different levers for this budget".

"Remember, bigger bills are heading our way. The combined cost of Auckland's flood recovery and over-runs from the City Rail Link are somewhere in the region of $1.7 billion," Brown said.

"We cannot in good conscience rely on increased borrowing to cover annual budget shortfalls each year. Now, more than ever, we have got to be prudent and make financially sustainable choices"

The council's budget decision-making process will culminate with the final mayoral proposal on May 31, with all budget decisions made on June 8, and adopted on June 29.

Aucklanders were warned last month that this year's budget will be the "most important" in years — with wide-ranging cuts proposed to groups and services across the city.

The budget proposal saw cuts to most services that Auckland Council provides — with buses, parks, libraries, recreational facilities, clubs, events, and more in the firing line.

Aucklanders divided on rates, debt

Brown said he has focused on keeping rates low and borrowing "sustainable" in his proposals, with a rates rise of 4.66% — below inflation.

But Aucklanders appear to be divided on the issue of how to keep their council funded.

A minority in both submissions and the council's survey fully support the proposals as is.

Fifty-two per cent of submitters wanted to either increase rates or have the council take on more debt than the council had already proposed.

But rates higher than 4.66% were only supported by 4% in the survey as 30% instead wanted to borrow more in order to keep rates lower.

New ZealandAucklandPoliticsEconomy

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police car crashes into bus stop in Auckland's Mt Albert

Police car crashes into bus stop in Auckland's Mt Albert

The collision forced the closure of New North Rd between Mt Albert Rd and McLean St.

1:21pm

0:24

Richest Kiwis effectively pay lower tax rate than ordinary NZers - report

Richest Kiwis effectively pay lower tax rate than ordinary NZers - report

The study gathered information from 311 families worth more than $50m each.

12:32pm

David Parker speaks about IRD research on taxing of wealthy Kiwis

David Parker speaks about IRD research on taxing of wealthy Kiwis

12:26pm

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

Practical tips on how to reduce food waste as grocery prices soar

10:44am

6:22

Reserve Bank proposes easing LVR restrictions as house prices fall

Reserve Bank proposes easing LVR restrictions as house prices fall

10:22am

2:29

Police swarm Auckland suburb after reports armed men entered home

Police swarm Auckland suburb after reports armed men entered home

9:57am

0:14

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

Mum, boyfriend get life sentences for torturing, killing 10yo boy

Mum, boyfriend get life sentences for torturing, killing 10yo boy

13 mins ago

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

Joseph Parker set to fight in Australia for first time

25 mins ago

BREAKING

Super clear-out: Robertson's All Blacks assistants announced

Super clear-out: Robertson's All Blacks assistants announced

43 mins ago

'I'd be an idiot' - Sheeran takes stand in copyright trial

'I'd be an idiot' - Sheeran takes stand in copyright trial

51 mins ago

Singapore executes man over 1kg of cannabis

Singapore executes man over 1kg of cannabis

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6