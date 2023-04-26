Only 1 in 4 Aucklanders back Wayne Brown's sweeping cuts

Only one in four Aucklanders support all the cuts suggested by Mayor Wayne Brown in his sweeping budget proposals, a survey commissioned by his own council says.

More than 41,000 people have made submissions on the mayor's budget proposal — the most of any consultation in Auckland Council's history, with a summary of results released today.

Brown said today that he was "prepared to negotiate" about how deep cuts to services will be and whether the city would still sell its shareholding in Auckland Airport.

"There are still difficult choices to be made that require some compromise.

"I am quite prepared to negotiate on aspects of my proposal, but there has to be some alternatives on the table.

"The results show that there is public support for the key elements of the budget proposal, including using a balance of spending cuts, sale of airport shares, rates and debt to cover the $295 million hole," he said.

The council collected public feedback through two measures: its usual submissions process and also commissioned survey — carried out by Kantar Public.

While 80% of survey respondents supported the notion of cuts, only 26% supported all of the cuts originally slated in Brown's proposal. A majority (54%) said they would only support some of the cuts.

Even fewer submitters supported the budget cuts, with four-in-10 against any cuts at all, though only 7% of survey respondents agreed with the notion.

Only 17% of submissions from individuals supported all of the mayor's budget cuts.

The mayor said today he would "listen" to what submitters said and then "balance that with the correct mix of different levers for this budget".

"Remember, bigger bills are heading our way. The combined cost of Auckland's flood recovery and over-runs from the City Rail Link are somewhere in the region of $1.7 billion," Brown said.

"We cannot in good conscience rely on increased borrowing to cover annual budget shortfalls each year. Now, more than ever, we have got to be prudent and make financially sustainable choices"

The council's budget decision-making process will culminate with the final mayoral proposal on May 31, with all budget decisions made on June 8, and adopted on June 29.

Aucklanders were warned last month that this year's budget will be the "most important" in years — with wide-ranging cuts proposed to groups and services across the city.

The budget proposal saw cuts to most services that Auckland Council provides — with buses, parks, libraries, recreational facilities, clubs, events, and more in the firing line.

Aucklanders divided on rates, debt

Brown said he has focused on keeping rates low and borrowing "sustainable" in his proposals, with a rates rise of 4.66% — below inflation.

But Aucklanders appear to be divided on the issue of how to keep their council funded.

A minority in both submissions and the council's survey fully support the proposals as is.

Fifty-two per cent of submitters wanted to either increase rates or have the council take on more debt than the council had already proposed.

But rates higher than 4.66% were only supported by 4% in the survey as 30% instead wanted to borrow more in order to keep rates lower.