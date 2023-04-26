Politics
Associated Press

Hipkins plants tōtara tree to mark coronation of King Charles

33 mins ago
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Joris De Bres of Trees That Count plant a tree during a ceremony at Parliament on April 26, 2023.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Joris De Bres of Trees That Count plant a tree during a ceremony at Parliament on April 26, 2023. (Source: Getty)

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins planted a native tōtara tree today in Parliament's grounds to mark the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III.

The ceremony was an early start to a campaign to plant 100,000 native trees around New Zealand. The Government has donated $1 million to the effort.

Hipkins said his office liaised with the British palace over the best way to mark the coronation.

“King Charles being an avid environmentalist and a keen gardener, we thought it was appropriate that we recognise his coronation in a way that leaves a lasting legacy that recognises his passions and his interests,” Hipkins said.

New Zealand is a former British colony and under its constitutional arrangements, Charles remains New Zealand’s king and head of state. However, his role is largely ceremonial.

King Charles's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London will mark the official start of the planting campaign. Hipkins said he hoped to get as many New Zealanders as possible planting trees for the effort's launch.

“A couple of us won't be here for that, we're going to be at the coronation, so we wanted to get started,” he said. “The people's place, Parliament, is the appropriate place for us to really begin these celebrations.”

Hipkins was joined in the tree-planting ceremony by Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon and other dignitaries.

Tōtara trees have huge trunks and can grow up to 30 metres high.

New ZealandRoyaltyPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Luxon refuses to say if tax system unfair: 'Wealthy aren't the problem'

Luxon refuses to say if tax system unfair: 'Wealthy aren't the problem'

The National leader said "it's not the wealthy that are the problem".

54 mins ago

7:26

'Wealth-hoarding': Greens call for wealth or capital gains tax

'Wealth-hoarding': Greens call for wealth or capital gains tax

It follows the release of reports that show wealthy Kiwis pay less than half the tax rate of others.

4:27pm

Only 1 in 4 Aucklanders back Wayne Brown's sweeping cuts

Only 1 in 4 Aucklanders back Wayne Brown's sweeping cuts

1:54pm

12:54

Richest Kiwis effectively pay lower tax rate than ordinary NZers - report

Richest Kiwis effectively pay lower tax rate than ordinary NZers - report

12:32pm

4:12

David Parker speaks about IRD research on taxing of wealthy Kiwis

David Parker speaks about IRD research on taxing of wealthy Kiwis

12:26pm

Labour will outline 'tax commitments' before election – Hipkins

Labour will outline 'tax commitments' before election – Hipkins

8:54am

11:03

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Aussie man jailed for hunting girl in store with bow and arrow

Aussie man jailed for hunting girl in store with bow and arrow

17 mins ago

Vic woman killed while preparing to leave violent partner

Vic woman killed while preparing to leave violent partner

33 mins ago

Hipkins plants tōtara tree to mark coronation of King Charles

Hipkins plants tōtara tree to mark coronation of King Charles

54 mins ago

Luxon refuses to say if tax system unfair: 'Wealthy aren't the problem'

7:26

Luxon refuses to say if tax system unfair: 'Wealthy aren't the problem'

7:27pm

Watch: Bottles smash as 'terrifying' quake shakes Hawke's Bay

1:19

Watch: Bottles smash as 'terrifying' quake shakes Hawke's Bay

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6