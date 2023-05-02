World
Princess Charlotte's 8th birthday marked with adorable new photo

2:39pm
Princess Charlotte on her birthday.

Princess Charlotte's eighth birthday has been marked by an adorable photo on the week of her grandfather's coronation.

A photo of the young princess was posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a white dress and smiling.

The caption reads: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow."

The wholesome photo was taken by Catherine, the Princess of Wales — who is known for her love of amateur photography.

Just last week she shared a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charlotte's expected to attend King Charles' coronation, along with her two brothers, Princes George and Louis.

