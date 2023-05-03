Canterbury woman knits beanies for an entire school

A Canterbury woman who knitted more than 100 beanies for a local school despite being diagnosed with dementia has been honoured for her efforts.

Lois English was diagnosed with dementia two years ago. She used knitting as an activity to keep her busy and her mind working.

English was so committed she ended up knitting beanies for an entire school, which were all unique so kids could tell the difference between them and keep warm during the colder months.

English has also become an ambassador for Younger Onset Dementia with Dementia Canterbury and in the process, has helped many people become comfortable and adapt to life with dementia by talking about her own journey.

English said she feels like these things give her life purpose.

For always being so caring and thoughtful she has won this week's ASB Good as Gold award.

ASB is giving her $5000 to go towards a trip and $5000 to go to Dementia Canterbury.

Watch the heartwarming moment she is surprised with the award in the Seven Sharp video above.