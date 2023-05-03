Health
Auckland family fearful after dad shot amid health struggles

By Barbara Dreaver, 1News Pacific Correspondent
25 mins ago

A family in South Auckland struggling with serious health issues have had to flee their overcrowded home after witnessing their father being shot in the driveway.

Fifteen members of the Toloa and Mareko families — who are all related — all stay in the four-bedroom, one bathroom home.

One of the children is recovering from rheumatic fever, while her cousin is unwell.

The family were allegedly attacked by a group of young men overnight, with one of them being taken to hospital after being shot in the head.

Estherline Toloa told 1News she and her husband Tauvela were driving out of their property when a group of young men on motorbikes tried to surround them on their street.

They managed to speed away from the group but then returned, worried about their kids at home.

"When we stop our car, I saw a group of teenagers come to our driveway with a shotgun and a metal bar. They ended up smacking the back of our car," she said.

Extended families living in close quarters are at greater risk of rheumatic fever.

Extended families living in close quarters are at greater risk of rheumatic fever. (Source: 1News)

"The man wearing yellow t-shirt and yellow shorts, he shot the gun two times up and then he aims to my husband and shot him to his head."

Estherline said the group also threw rocks, one of which narrowly missed one of the 10 children living in the home.

She said the children are now in shock.

"When this little one saw her dad got shot then, she was crying and screaming and hug her dad saying, 'Don't die, don't die.'"

Tauvela remains in hospital tonight.

A police spokesperson told 1News one person has been taken into custody and investigations are continuing.

In the meantime, half of the family have been evacuated to emergency housing. The other half are living in the home of a family friend — all of them too fearful to stay any longer in the Kainga Ora home and unsure what the future will bring.

