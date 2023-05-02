Entertainment
New exhibition showcases work from top Kiwi music photographers

16 mins ago
Hollie Smith by Des Nielsen
KITA by Jenny Feaver
Antagonist A.D. by Shelley Te Haara
Sheeps by Nel Barrington
Teeks by Tom Grut
Melodownz by Dalong Ye-Lee
Shihad by Taylor Vincent
Sacha Vee by Lucas Perelini
The Ideas by Ryo Nishikawa
Dick Move by Chontalle Musson
Hollie Smith by Des Nielsen (Source: Supplied)

Vivid pictures showcase breathtaking and intimate moments from the stage as part of a new photography exhibition.

About 100 pictures from 58 photographers were selected to be displayed as part of FromThePit 2023 out of more than 250 images submitted for consideration.

The event, in its fifth year, is part of a celebration of Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa - NZ Music Month.

Curator Stella Gardiner told 1News the exhibition hopes to shine a light on New Zealand's top live music photographers, as well as the artists they're capturing.

"All the images are of New Zealand artists playing live in New Zealand, so there is natural synchrony between FromThePit and NZ Music Month," she said.

"The aim is to celebrate the breadth and diversity of talent both on and off the stage, showcasing images from established photographers alongside relative newcomers."

The annual exhibition this year includes work from Tom Grut, Shelley Te Haara, Des Nielsen, Taylor Vincent and Dalong Ye-Lee.

Some of the artists who feature include Teeks, Sachi, Hollie Smith, Sacha Vee, Shihad and Melodownz.

"As musicians, venues and the whole creative eco-system have struggled over the last few years, our images are an important reflection of the power of live music events and a document of our vibrant national music scene," Gardiner said.

Displays with a selection of images will be shown at venues around the country, while a digital version is able to viewed online.

