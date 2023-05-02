Health
1News

How to avoid catching a dreaded cold this winter

7:45pm

Winter is a time for staying indoors with a hot cup of cocoa or staying under the covers, but it also signals the return of the dreaded cold.

Kiwis catch a cold between two to four times a year on average, but what if there was a proven way to avoid them?

New research out of the US suggests there's a simple reason we catch more colds during the winter months — and it's all to do with the temperature of our nasal passages.

General Practice New Zealand chairman Dr Bryan Betty told Seven Sharp the study's findings are "quite revolutionary".

"Our nasal passages in our nose protects us against viruses. We basically have cells, they've discovered, that essentially kill the virus," he explained.

"Now what's been found is if the temperature drops by about 5C, about 50 per cent of that virus-fighting capacity is knocked off so we've got more chance of the virus entering the body and causing a cold or a flu."

So how does it affect the way we think about the spread of cold viruses?

Betty said while the virus tends to be spread through the air by people stuck indoors during the summer, there "may be another factor at play — that is, the temperature that we have".

"So if we go outside and the temperature of our nose drops, we're less likely to be able to protect ourselves against a virus.

"So the old wives' tale that if you go out in the cold, you may get a cold could in fact be true — that outside in the cold, we're more susceptible to catching colds and flus."

Low temperatures "puts us at risk", he said.

But before you turn off the air conditioning, Betty said there "tends to be less viruses flowing around the community, so less colds and flus".

"That means we're less likely to get a cold or a flu over summer so perhaps it is and isn't important during the summer months, as opposed to the winter months when we have a lot of colds and flus flowing around the community."

So what can we do to protect ourselves?

"It may be that wearing masks not only protect the inhalation of viruses but it may actually keep our noses slightly warmer."

He said while there "may be some implications down the track", he warns "this is very, very early research".

"We've got to see how this plays out, but it could be having a scarf around our face to keep our nose warm actually gives us added protection to catching a cold or a flu."

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Alarm bells ringing over rise in rheumatic fever cases

Alarm bells ringing over rise in rheumatic fever cases

Infection rates dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic but there are signs they are heading back up.

10:12pm

3:27

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

'High risk' patient dies shortly after 4 hospital bathroom falls

The man was left with a broken neck after the final fall at a Bay of Plenty hospital. Another patient said it took 20 minutes before help arrived.

Mon, May 1

Pharmacists call for 'inhumane' prescription fees to be scrapped

Pharmacists call for 'inhumane' prescription fees to be scrapped

Mon, May 1

6:59

Nurses say National's health policy 'doesn't go far enough'

Nurses say National's health policy 'doesn't go far enough'

Mon, May 1

4:31

Napier drinking water tests clear of 'forever' chemicals

Napier drinking water tests clear of 'forever' chemicals

Sun, Apr 30

Viral weight loss drug Ozempic worth the hype - expert

Viral weight loss drug Ozempic worth the hype - expert

Sun, Apr 30

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Labour's Meka Whaitiri to switch sides to Te Pāti Māori - report

Labour's Meka Whaitiri to switch sides to Te Pāti Māori - report

47 mins ago

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike

Hollywood writers, slamming 'gig economy,' to go on strike

8:45pm

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

Victoria cops caught misusing position to pursue love interests

8:30pm

Cher splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards

Cher splits from rumoured fiancé Alexander AE Edwards

8:00pm

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

3:34

Clarke Gayford takes on Rhys Mathewson in truck backing competition

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6