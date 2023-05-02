New Zealand
1News

Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

48 mins ago

Times are tough for many but that hasn't stopped generous Kiwis from giving to those in need, with around $36.6 million in donations given via Givealittle last year.

One of the thousands benefitting from the kindness of New Zealanders on the online donations platform is Jason Hooker, who has terminal cancer.

The drug extending his life costs around $10,000 a month.

"If it wasn't for them making those donations, the doctors would've already told me I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the pills, so I'm really thankful," he said.

Jason Hooker.

Jason Hooker. (Source: 1News)

Despite the cost of living crisis, people are still giving, with New Zealanders donating $36.6 million in the last financial year — a 38.1% increase on the previous year.

"There's no way in a million years we would have thought that donation amounts would have increased after Covid," Givealittle account manager Michaela Martinez said.

Around $23.5 million has gone to individuals in need, with the remainder going to schools and organisations like KidsCan.

"We've had some people that cycled up and down a mountain 'til they got to the same height as Everest, which is amazing," KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman said.

"We've also had people who, instead of asking gifts for their wedding, will set up a Givealittle page for charities."

Martinez said it "just goes to show the generosity of New Zealanders and how it always surprises us no matter what's going on".

"I think there is a lot that can be said about how generous this country is."

New ZealandSocial IssuesCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Sepuloni says recent dawn raids 'retraumatise' Pasifika

Sepuloni says recent dawn raids 'retraumatise' Pasifika

The acting prime minister says allegations of its continuation were "hugely disappointing and uncomfortable".

3:06pm

2:14

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Rebates and fees: Changes to Clean Car scheme explained

Broadly, the Government is lowering the threshold for eligible vehicles, lifting fees on higher emitting vehicles, and changing the rebates for zero emissions imports.

1:46pm

Dawn raid tactics still happening, despite government apology

Dawn raid tactics still happening, despite government apology

12:38pm

Report reveals single parents face discrimination on daily basis

Report reveals single parents face discrimination on daily basis

8:28am

6:18

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

Warriors tickets offered in attempts to get late Census replies

7:36am

Why are so many New Zealand kids skipping school?

Why are so many New Zealand kids skipping school?

Sun, Apr 30

25:01

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

How to avoid catching a dreaded cold this winter

4:06

How to avoid catching a dreaded cold this winter

16 mins ago

Jandals to rings: Kiwi duo win US college national sevens title

2:06

Jandals to rings: Kiwi duo win US college national sevens title

28 mins ago

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot dies at 84

48 mins ago

Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

1:44

Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

6:44pm

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6