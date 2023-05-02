Generous Kiwis donate $36.6m to charity amid cost of living crisis

Times are tough for many but that hasn't stopped generous Kiwis from giving to those in need, with around $36.6 million in donations given via Givealittle last year.

One of the thousands benefitting from the kindness of New Zealanders on the online donations platform is Jason Hooker, who has terminal cancer.

The drug extending his life costs around $10,000 a month.

"If it wasn't for them making those donations, the doctors would've already told me I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the pills, so I'm really thankful," he said.

Jason Hooker. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the cost of living crisis, people are still giving, with New Zealanders donating $36.6 million in the last financial year — a 38.1% increase on the previous year.

"There's no way in a million years we would have thought that donation amounts would have increased after Covid," Givealittle account manager Michaela Martinez said.

Around $23.5 million has gone to individuals in need, with the remainder going to schools and organisations like KidsCan.

"We've had some people that cycled up and down a mountain 'til they got to the same height as Everest, which is amazing," KidsCan chief executive Julie Chapman said.

"We've also had people who, instead of asking gifts for their wedding, will set up a Givealittle page for charities."

Martinez said it "just goes to show the generosity of New Zealanders and how it always surprises us no matter what's going on".

"I think there is a lot that can be said about how generous this country is."