Watch: Fog cannon deters thieves in early morning ram-raid

Footage has emerged of a fog cannon deterring would-be thieves in an early morning Christchurch ram-raid.

Store owner Andrew Kelso has been left with a big clean job up after a ram-raid at his Colombo St business this morning.

CCTV footage shows a car backing into the front of the shop, smashing the glass before the fog cannons goes off.

"We've got roller grills but they sort of came away a little bit as well then you see one guy get out of the car and another person come from somewhere else then they sort of look in the store then start to take a hammer to the window next to where the car was, looked like the car may have got stuck," Kelso told 1News.

Six months ago he installed the cannon in response to multiple ram-raids he'd seen happening across the North Island.

"The fog cannon probably did its job in that regard to deter them coming further," Kelso said.

Police said they were called to the scene at 4.30am after reports a vehicle was used to enter the store.

"The offenders did not gain entry, however then broke into to a second store and took items, before leaving the scene in a second vehicle," police said in a statement.

Nothing was taken from Westende Jewellers.

"They get away with nothing and then there's tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage externally to the store," Kelso said.

Police said they were then called to Radcliffe Rd in Belfast just before 5am after a car was used to enter a store and items were taken.

The offenders fled the scene in a second vehicle.

"Police continue to make enquiries into both of these burglaries, including investigating whether the incidents are linked."