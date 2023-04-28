Wellington train schedule to be slashed in half, speed reduced

Wellington trains will be running slower than usual in the first week of May and will also have a reduced timetable as necessary inspections are carried out across the network.

Trains will have a limited speed of 70km/h, meaning services will be much slower than usual.

The speed reduction is a result of delayed assessments on parts of the network to make sure that trains are operated safely.

From 1 May, the entire network will be moving to a reduced timetable, with Wairarapa services running as normal.

This is due to the “sudden” news of an equipment failure in Auckland, KiwiRail's one and only specialist rail track evaluation car.

It measures to see if tracks can operate with trains on them.

Metlink will need to use the machine to carry this out as “doing the kind of fine detailed work that cannot be done by our staff using hand-held equipment”.

The machine will be assessing the tracks in Kapiti, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa by 7 May.

“As a result, these lines will no longer be compliant, and we need to put temporary speed restrictions in place to meet our regulatory requirements. It’s similar to the warrant of fitness on a car expiring,” Metlink chief operations officer Siva Sivapakkiam said.

She said the work would be “hugely disruptive” and has apologised to commuters for any inconvenience.

A Metlink spokesperson said that services across the entire network each weekday would be slashed in half.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter said the equipment failure shows an “abysmal” lack of accountability and management from KiwiRail.

“The poor maintenance of this essential piece of equipment is holding the entire North Island’s rail network hostage.

“If ever there was a perfect example of a lack of prudent management and accountability for critical rail infrastructure in this country, here is exhibit A."

“This is going to impact hundreds of thousands of rail passengers in Wellington alone; it’s going to harm tourism, and it’s going to put a strangle-hold on the freight industry using rail and ferry connections. It’s simply not good enough”.

Capital Connection and Northern Explorer timetables will also be affected.

Shuttles will replace Melling Line trains between Melling and Petone.

The delays are expected to be in place for the next week.