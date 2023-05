One person is dead after being hit by a car in a Hamilton car park this afternoon.

Police said the crash happened about 12.50pm in a car park "in the area of Clyde Street".

"Sadly, one person died at the scene. The car park was closed but has since reopened," police said.

An employee at a business near the car park, in front of a Warehouse and other stores, told 1News emergency services were there around midday.

Police are investigating the crash.