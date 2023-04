Four people were left injured, two of them seriously, after a two-car crash on State Highway 1 north of Taupō this afternoon.

One of the cars involved was towing a campervan, police said.

It happened around 2.20pm on the East Taupō Arterial, near Centennial Drive, at Rotokawa.

The highway north of Taupō is now blocked and drivers are told to expect delays while it's cleared.