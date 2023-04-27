New Zealand
1News

More than 200 aftershocks after Hawke's Bay quake

2:43pm

More than 200 aftershocks have been recorded after an earthquake struck Hawke's Bay yesterday morning.

The quake, which was felt by more than 20,000 people across the North Island, was located near Pōrangahau.

The 5.9 magnitude jolt, at a depth of 22km, left some with a messy cleanup.

Smashed bottles in the beer fridge at The Duke.

Smashed bottles in the beer fridge at The Duke. (Source: Supplied)

GNS Science told 1News 226 aftershocks had occurred since the 10.16am quake. The largest one was a 5.4 which hit three minutes after the main jolt.

GNS Science duty seismologist Katie Jacobs told 1News the number of aftershocks was typical for quakes of this magnitude.

Jacobs pointed out the area — along the Hikurangi Subduction Zone — does experience frequent earthquake activity.

She explained the Hikurangi Subduction Zone drives much of the earthquake activity along the East Coast of the North Island.

The region also experiences slow slip events, earthquakes that happen very slowly which are not felt, and with energy that is released over weeks to months.

"We can expect more shaking in the coming weeks to months, decreasing over time," Jacobs said.

New ZealandNatural DisastersHawke's Bay

SHARE ME

More Stories

Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed in early morning home invasion

Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed in early morning home invasion

The man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

9:11am

Concerns many Kāinga Ora homes are built on flood-prone land

Concerns many Kāinga Ora homes are built on flood-prone land

It comes as more than 650 Kāinga Ora homes were affected during the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods.

5:00am

2:08

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Community rallies to help restaurant after 60-person no-show

Mon, Apr 24

4:25

One dead after car and truck collide in Havelock North

One dead after car and truck collide in Havelock North

Mon, Apr 24

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

John Campbell: Intellectually disabled Wairoa man desperate to go home

Mon, Apr 24

3:32

No NZ tsumani threat from Kermadec quake

No NZ tsumani threat from Kermadec quake

Mon, Apr 24

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

Search for Aussie who went overboard on Hawaii-bound cruise ship

7 mins ago

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

NZ Rugby talks up financial position despite $47 million deficit

14 mins ago

BREAKING

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

One dead after car crashes into West Auckland real estate office

21 mins ago

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

'Stripping them of their rights': Greens on Nats' rental proposal

35 mins ago

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

Man jailed for chasing victim who drowned after jumping into harbour

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6